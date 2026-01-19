KCKPD searching for missing 65-year-old woman with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old woman.

Maria del Rosario Estrada-Licon was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Haskell Avenue.

Police say she has dementia and wandered away from her home.

The 65-year-old is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a black top and house slippers.

KCKPD says she has wandered away previously and was found near 38th and Wood.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911.

