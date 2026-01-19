Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCKPD searching for missing 65-year-old woman with dementia

missing kck woman.png
KCKPD
Maria del Rosario Estrada-Lico
missing kck woman.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 65-year-old woman.

Maria del Rosario Estrada-Licon was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Haskell Avenue.

Police say she has dementia and wandered away from her home.

The 65-year-old is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

When last seen, she was wearing blue jeans, a black top and house slippers.

KCKPD says she has wandered away previously and was found near 38th and Wood.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us