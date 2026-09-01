KCKPS to adjust immediate outdoor sports schedule due to extreme heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will adjust its outdoor sports schedule as extreme heat continues to affect the Kansas City area.

The district will hold varsity-only outdoor contests at or after 7 p.m. All activities are subject to Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings and KSHSAA guidelines, according to KCKPS.

RELATED | Another way to measure heat: Wet-bulb globe temperature

Varsity football games will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Outdoor afternoon activities are canceled for the remainder of the week for all middle schools in the district. The district recommends morning practices to avoid the heat.

Middle and high school practices must be completed by noon on Saturday, Sept. 5.

—