KCMO businesses on Prospect make security changes following repeated violent acts

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

—

City efforts to clean up Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, are starting to show progress.

Two businesses at the intersection of Prospect and 35th Street in KCMO have made changes following widespread public demand for safety improvements.

The BP gas station and Big D's Conven & Grocery liquor store met with the Kansas City Public Safety Task Force on Wednesday morning to go over recommendations made by community advocates and the task force.

The gas station will no longer be open 24/7, closing from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The owner told KSHB 41 News that they hope to have additional security measures by next week, but declined to appear on camera for an interview.

These changes come in an effort to eliminate what's come to be known as the 35th Street hangout, with people congregating outside the gas station and intersection after 10:30 p.m.

Jack McCormick

"You have seniors who get off the bus stop and they are scared to get off because they don't know what they're getting off into," Oak Park Neighborhood president Pat Clarke said.

Both businesses told KSHB 41 News they plan to be more vigilant against people loitering. Anyone caught on the property after hours will be considered trespassing.

The owner of Big D's Conven & Grocery explained he plans for Metro Security to start patrolling on July 1st.

Jack McCormick

"I hope it will make things a little bit better," Sheraz Baig said.

Baig shared his own safety concerns after his store had been in the spotlight following a series of violent acts in the intersection.

"I have seen a 13-year-old kid have a big gun, and if I'm arguing with him, he will shoot me," Baig said. "That's my responsibility to tell him you shouldn't do that?"

Baig explained that he has told people to leave, but he doesn't feel safe forcing anyone out.

"I can't force them to leave. If I'm doing that, I put myself into trouble," Baig said. "If something happened to me, who would be responsible for my family?"

Neighborhood leaders like Clarke see the changes as a win that will hopefully keep the streets clean.

"It's a new day in Kansas City on 35th and Prospect," Clarke said.

KSHB 41 News requested a copy of the safety recommendations made by the task force, but did not hear back by the time of this story's publication.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas' office sent a statement in response to our inquiry about holding businesses accountable.

"Kansas City's Public Safety Task Force was created after a mass shooting in 2023 at a business at 57th and Prospect that claimed to conduct auto repairs, but ran an after-hours nightclub, selling alcohol at all hours and receiving more than 40 calls to 911 and numerous neighborhood complaints," a spokesperson said. "The business was not closed until after nine people were shot and three killed at the establishment during an after-hours party. The City will not tolerate the same behavior again. The City reviews businesses based only on complaints, repeated Code of Ordinances violations, and police calls for service on property. The City supports all businesses that follow the laws. Those rare businesses that break laws and harm Kansas Citians in the process will be held accountable."

—