KCMO City Council approves $3.2 million for American Jazz Museum redevelopment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Jazz Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, plans to reimagine exhibits, relocate the Blue Room and introduce new dining and retail experiences at the historic museum.

The new plan comes after the City Council of Kansas City, Missouri, voted unanimously to approve $3.2 million in public funds for the project at the museum, located at 1616 E. 18th St.

"The American Jazz Museum is a world-class cultural institution right here in Kansas City," Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release. "The City’s investment will help the museum continue sharing our city's incredible jazz history with the next generation."

The AJM will contribute an additional $300,000, bringing the total project investment to $3.5 million, the largest for the museum in over 25 years.

AJM American Jazz Museum restoration

Phase I of the renovation includes:



Relocating the Blue Room performance space to hold 180 to 200 guests

Creating a new cafe and expanding the retail area

Reorganizing exhibit spaces

Improving back-of-house operations to improve efficiency

Local musicians will also benefit from the restoration with improved sound, acoustics and lighting in the Blue Room, accommodating bigger audiences and a new dining menu.

AJM Board Chair Stephenie Smith says the city funds demonstrate the commitment to reimagine Kansas City's future.

"The American Jazz Museum has a powerful story to tell about the history, impact and future of jazz, and this effort will help us tell it in the way that it deserves to be told, " Smith said in a press release.

Kansas City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson says she is looking forward to the community supporting the new plan.

"This investment sends a message to the philanthropic and private communities that we are taking care of this asset," Robinson said in a release.

The museum has served as a top institution celebrating jazz heritage since 1997.