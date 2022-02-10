KCMO City Council approves redevelopment project in 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council approved a redevelopment plan Thursday that will provide more retail and living spaces in the Historic 18th and Vine District.

The development will be in an area bounded by East 18th Street on the north, Vine Street to the east, East 19th Street to the south and The Paseo to the west.

Fifth District Councilman-at-Large Lee Barnes Jr. said the development plan includes 54 market apartments, 33,000 thousand feet of office and retail space and 28 new parking spaces.

Apartments would be built above the first-floor office and retail space.

In addition, Barnes told his council colleagues all the facades on the buildings will be preserved.

The Historic 18th and Vine District includes the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, the American Jazz Museum and Gem Theater.

