KCMO death investigation underway after unresponsive man discovered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A death investigation is underway after a male was found unresponsive in the 1200 block of McGee.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says shortly after 8:00 a.m. officers were called on an adult male non-breather.

Emergency crews located a man outside without a pulse. He was transported to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead just after 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.