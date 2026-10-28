KCMO Division Fire Chief Tara Hill dies after long battle with occupational cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Division Chief in the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department died in a line-of-duty death from occupational cancer, according to a fire department news release.

Services for Tara Hill will be Monday, November 2 at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Road in Independence.

Fire department and public visitation begin at 10 a.m. at the church, according to the fire department news release.

The memorial service for Division Chief Hill begins at 11 a.m.

After the service, there will be a fire department procession from the church. The fire department apparatus will drive past KCMO Fire Station 39 and the KCPD Eastwood facility, according to the release.

The procession will end at the IAFF Local 42 Union Hall.

There will be no graveside service.

Hill became a member of KCFD following the 2010 merger with the Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust.

Her career as a first responder and public servant spanned more than two decades.

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