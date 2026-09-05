KCMO Fire Department issues directive on employee conduct

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department issued a directive to all employees Tuesday on the department's expectation of conduct by firefighters and civilian employees.

The directive involves criminal conduct and accountability.

"Kansas City firefighters are entrusted with tremendous responsibility, and our community rightfully expects the highest standards of conduct from those who serve it," Chief Craig Buckley said in the news release "This directive is about reinforcing the values that have long guided the Kansas City Fire Department. Accountability, safety, integrity and service are fundamental expectations of public service."

According to a news release, the directive reminded employees of their responsibility to report pending charges against them, and the department's authority to respond when an employee is arrested or convicted of a crime, including offenses involving allegations of bodily harm or threats of bodily harm.

"I am thankful to Chief Buckley for undertaking this work," City Manager Mario Vasquez said in the news release. "Our residents expect all city employees to live up to a high standard of conduct. These standards have been codified by the city council through the code of ordinances, and it is our obligation to enforce them."

KSHB 41 News reached out to the fire department and the city regarding what sparked this directive. The fire department directed us to the city. The city has not responded at this time.

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