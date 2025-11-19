KCMO man dies after late night shooting in 8200 block of President Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was killed after a late night shooting in the 8200 block of President Court.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says about 10:45 officers were dispatched on a sound of shots call.

While enroute it was upgraded to a shooting.

Officers arrived and located an adult male unresponsive in a parking lot.

EMS officers transported the man to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man had an interaction with one or more suspects in the parking lot of the apartment complex that led to the gunfire.

The unknown suspects then fled the scene.

Early Wednesday morning detectives were notified the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Homicide detectives at 816 234-5043, or CrimeStoppers at 816 474-TIPS.

