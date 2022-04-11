KCMO Mayor Lucas in DC as President Biden announces gun measures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is in Washington D.C. Monday at the same time that President Joe Biden is reportedly set to announce additional gun control measures.

Lucas took to Twitter Monday morning to express support for the President’s efforts.

“I will be at the White House today as (POTUS) shares with national and local leaders and law enforcement officials his plans to make our cities and towns after,” Lucas said.

On Monday, NBC News reported he is set to announce new steps on gun violence, with a specific focus on ghost guns.

The NBC News report suggests Biden will use executive orders on gun control as part of his call to increase regulation on ghost guns and other firearms regulation.

Earlier this year , Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe alleged that the suspect in the Olathe East High School shooting, student Jaylon Elmore, possessed and used a ghost gun in that incident.

—