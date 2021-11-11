KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas will be in the White House Monday for infrastructure bill signing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas is headed to Washington D.C.
The mayor will be attending the signing ceremony of the recently passed infrastructure bill at the White House Monday.
Lucas posted on social media saying that he is "delighted to see the bipartisan infrastructure bill cross the finish line and to see millions in investment coming to Kansas City."
The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package was passed by the Senate in August and was finally passed by the House of Representatives Friday.