KCMO police ask for help in locating missing 67-year-old man

KCPD
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has released information regarding a man who went missing Tuesday.

Victor Rounds is a 67 year-old man who may be "confused or disoriented," according to KCPD.

He is about 5'7" and 189 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, tan pants and wire rimmed aviator-style glasses.

He is also in need of medication.

Rounds was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday while waiting for a bus at Gladstone and Benton Blvd.

Anyone with information can call the KCMO missing persons unit at 816-234-5136.

