Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
46  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCMO police searching for missing 62-year-old man

Charles Wimes.png
Courtesy of Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Charles "Cole" Wimes, 62.
Charles Wimes.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, 62, who was last seen Friday.

Charles "Cole" Wimes was last seen around 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Summit Street.

Wimes has gray hair and brown eyes, and he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, according to KCPD.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Wimes is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube[88].jpg

Start Your Day with KSHB 41