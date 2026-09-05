KCMO police searching for missing 62-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing man, 62, who was last seen Friday.

Charles "Cole" Wimes was last seen around 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Summit Street.

Wimes has gray hair and brown eyes, and he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, according to KCPD.

Police said his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees Wimes is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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