KCMO police searching for missing 64-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man, 64, who was last seen Saturday morning.

Daniel Corrie was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of East 51st Street.

Corrie has hazel eyes and is bald with a long gray goatee. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, per KCPD.

He is wearing a brown hat, army green jacket, tan khakis, and gray and yellow Nike shoes. He also uses a red walker.

Corrie is diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment. His family is concerned for his well-being as he is without his medications, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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