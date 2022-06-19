KCMO police seek help locating missing 72-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 72-year-old man.

Terry Woods was last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of North Tullis.

Woods is said to have been wearing jean shorts along with a grey polo shirt that has palm trees on it.

He is five feet, three inches tall with gray hair and hazel eyes. Additionally, he weighs approximately 214 pounds.

Police report he left in a gold Ford Escape with handicap license plate HS30C.

His family is concerned for his well-being and safety as Woods is dependent on medication he left at his residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

