KCMO residents, visitors choose no-cost New Year's resolutions for 2026

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The new year is a time to restart and reset and often comes with resolutions that involve increasing physical activity, improving personal relationships and getting finances in order.

KSHB 41 went to the County Club Plaza Wednesday to hear from Kansas City residents and those visiting the city about the resolutions they've set for themselves.

Some are keeping it simple.

Ruby Petersen wants to learn to play the guitar.

"My family wanted to learn a new instrument, so me and my brother found a guitar, and we, ah yeah, we’re learning to play it," Petersen said.

KSHB Ruby Petersen

Her brother's goal revolves around fixing his car.

"Put a new speedometer cable in my car and get the speedometer working," said Sam Petersen.

KSHB Sam Petersen

Others are striving to make the world a little nicer, setting a goal of self-kindness and working to overcome their own roadblocks.

"Not judging others and approaching the day with every day is a new challenge that I have to overcome," said Paul Cook.

KSHB Paul Cook

Some people said they are setting multiple goals to kick off the new year.

"My New Year’s resolution is to work on my overall well-being, graduate college, look forward to my career, and work on my relationship," said Ella Astor.

She looks at goals that can go beyond 2026. She's working toward a career and plans to continue working on her relationship with her boyfriend.

"Kind of like check in with each other and make sure we’re always growing," Astor said.

KSHB Karic Riche and Ella Astor

"We see a future with each other, and we want to get there," said Karic Riche, Astor's boyfriend.

One common theme we found involved resolutions that were free.

Almost all of the people that spoke with KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates opted for personal goals instead of goals that involve money.

"Be thankful for what you have, and help anybody out that needs help," Yvette Brown said.

KSHB Yvette Brown

People are ditching the cost of a gym membership or maybe tightening their wallets as they shared their own reason for a personal resolution over a financial resolution.

"It's financially hard right now," said Karic Riche. "So kind of channeling the inner resolution right now rather than go travel cause now is not really a good time to travel. So, working on myself."

But each person who shared their resolutions said 2026 looks to be a year of personal and social development.

"Leave 2025 and be helpful," Yvette Brown said. "Thank God for 2026 and do the best you can."