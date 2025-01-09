KCMO schools to have virtual learning Thursday, KCK schools to return in person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many school districts in Missouri have decided to have alternate methods of instruction (AMI), or virtual learning, on Thursday. Many districts in Kansas have decided to have students return to class in person after an unexpected extended winter break.

For the third day in a row, Kansas City metro school students hit the slopes for a snow day filled with sledding. But fun for the kids can also be frustrating for the parents.

"It's really hard to go outside [due to temperature] and it's really hard to keep them busy at home," Rosi Melarosas said. "I had to go to work. I cannot have a snow day at work. It's been a bit complicated for us."

Lafayette Academy parent Melarosas is concerned about what another virtual learning day could mean for her kid's education.

"With [my kindergartner], they're learning how to write, they're learning how to read," Melarosas said. "Is there going to be enough time to focus on that?"

But when Melarosas looks outside her home at the side streets in her neighborhood, she understands why online school may be the safest option.

"You can see the main streets are clean, but you go around the neighborhood and it's like nobody cleaned [the streets]," Melarosas said. "The street in front of my house is still not clean at all."

Across the state line, Kansas families enjoyed the last few hours of their extended winter break at Meadow Brook Park while sledding.

"It'll be pleasant to have the kids go back to school and have us get back into a regular routine," Shawnee-Mission School District parent Brad Dacus said.

Though learning may not be as pleasant as playing in the snow for some.

"I'm sad, but happy because I get to see my friends, but I don't like school," elementary student Kenley LaGrant Dacus said.

Kansas parents are grateful for the extra family time, but looking forward to having their own routine back after more than two weeks of no school.

"It's been a long road at home with the break and I feel like they haven't been at school in a month," parent Alexandra Bauman said. "We're excited for them to go back to school."

KSHB 41 News reached out to many of the major school districts in both Missouri and Kansas, asking about their process and decisions to have either another virtual learning day or go back in person.

None of the school districts made themselves available to answer our questions.

A full list of school closures and delays can be found here.

