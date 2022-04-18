KCMO to turn on fountains around city in celebration of 'Fountain Day'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will begin to see fountains turned on around the city beginning on Tuesday.

Officials will turn on all city-owned fountains to celebrate "Fountain Day 2022."

According to the city, there are more than 200 registered fountains in the city.

In addition, KCMO is believed to have more fountains than any city with the exception of Rome, Italy.

The KCMO Parks Department and the City of Fountains Foundation will hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to officially turn on all fountains.

That ceremony will take place at the Northland Fountain located at Vivion Road and North Antioch Trafficway.

