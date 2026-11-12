KCMPD searching for 78-year-old missing endangered man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCMPD) shared on Wednesday that a search has begun for Richard D. Bower, a missing endangered man.

Bower, 78, was last seen on Wednesday around 3 p.m. at 17 W. Dartmouth Road, Kansas City, Mo. According to KCMPD, Bower experiences dementia, and his family has not been able to locate him.

This is the description of Bower that KCMPD provided us with:



White male

5'10"

180 pounds

78 years old

Last seen driving grey Subaru Outback with a Missouri license plate reading JC3H1R

Anyone that sees Bower is urged to call 911 or the Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5043.