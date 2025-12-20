KCPD: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after wrong-way crash near Independence, Jackson in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one person dead and two others in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a reported injury collision with life-threatening injuries just before 3:35 a.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Malibu crossed the double yellow line and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Independence Avenue.

In the area of Independence and Jackson avenues, the Chevrolet collided head-on with a silver Ford Taurus that was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue.

The Chevrolet driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The Chevrolet's front seat passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. They are currently in critical condition.

