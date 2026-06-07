KCPD: 1 dead, 3 others seriously injured in crash on NB I-435 and Eastwood Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead, and three others are seriously injured after a crash on northbound Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:55 p.m., authorities responded to the area of NB I-435 and Eastwood Trafficway regarding a confirmed fatal crash.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound on I-435 at a high rate of speed.

Just north of Eastwood Trafficway, the Chevrolet ran off the road to the right and continued northbound through the grassy shoulder of the street.

The Chevrolet then went into a broad slide and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.

The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and is in serious but stable condition.

The two juvenile rear-seat passengers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Both are in stable condition.

All lanes of northbound I-435 at Eastwood Trafficway were closed for about three hours. That stretch of highway has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

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