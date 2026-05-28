KCPD: 1 in critical condition after Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 12:20 p.m., authorities responded to the area of southbound U.S. 71 Highway and Longview Road on a reported injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a red GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling south on 71 Highway when, for unknown reasons, the GMC ran off the right side of the roadway, striking the guardrail multiple times, per KCPD.

The vehicle then rolled over and slid on the highway before coming to rest.

The GMC driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. They are currently in critical condition, according to police.

Four southbound lanes of 71 Highway were closed to traffic for approximately two and a half hours, police said.

The highway has since reopened.

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