KCPD: 1 man, 1 juvenile killed in Saturday night shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 9200 block of Old Santa Fe Road.

Officers were called to the area just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the scene, they found an unresponsive, adult male victim lying in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot trauma. Officers rendered medical aid until EMS responded, and transported the victim to an area hospital.

The victim was declared deceased at the hospital.

KCPD says an additional juvenile male, under the age of 16, was also reportedly transported to an area hospital by private conveyance and was declared deceased by medical personnel.

Officers do not have enough preliminary information at this time to determine what led up to the shooting.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are gathering evidence and collecting witness statements. Detectives are working on identifying a person of interest.

No one is currently in police custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be made at the TIPS hotline: 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case.