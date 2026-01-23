KCPD: 1 person killed Thursday afternoon after being pinned between 2 vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed Thursday afternoon after being pinned between two vehicles, one of which the victim had just unloaded from a transport truck.

The accident happened at 12:36 p.m. at a business at 8750 NE Parvin Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD said the victim had taken a gray Dodge Caravan off a transport truck.

The Dodge was not fully in park and began to roll backwards, according to police.

The victim tried to get into the Caravan, but was pinned between the Caravan and a parked tow truck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

No information was available on the victim's name or age as of Thursday night.

This was the fifth traffic death in KCMO in 2026, compared to four traffic deaths in the city at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

