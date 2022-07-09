KCPD ask for public's help in finding missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department needs your help in finding a man last seen on Wednesday.

Menno Yoder, 51, was last seen in the area of the Downtown KC Airport between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.

Yoder was last seen wearing a white v-neck, khaki pants, black boots and a black/white baseball cap.

He has medical conditions which require medication.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information or who sees Yoder is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816)-235-5220.

