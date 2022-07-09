Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD ask for public's help in finding missing man

Menno Yoder
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
KCPD is asking for help in finding Menno Yoder.
Menno Yoder
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 23:37:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department needs your help in finding a man last seen on Wednesday.

Menno Yoder, 51, was last seen in the area of the Downtown KC Airport between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.

Yoder was last seen wearing a white v-neck, khaki pants, black boots and a black/white baseball cap.

He has medical conditions which require medication.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information or who sees Yoder is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816)-235-5220.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock