KCPD fleet supervisor crafts Chiefs-signed guitars to raise money for officers in crisis

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department fleet supervisor is turning his passion for handcrafted guitars into a way to give back to colleagues.

Greg Sowers creates guitars that are auctioned to raise money for the department's Care Team . The team has distributed half a million dollars over the past 10 years to help officers and their families during unexpected hardships.

"God has taken care of me so well, I wanted to help somehow," Sowers said.

Sowers' motivation comes from personal experience. In 2011, while working as an on-site mechanic at a sobriety checkpoint, he was struck by a vehicle.

KSHB 41 File image of the scene from 2011

"By all physical rights, I should not have survived the night," he said.

The accident led to a long recovery process that included 10 knee surgeries.

KSHB 41 File Image from 2011 of Greg Sowers

During his healing journey, Sowers discovered guitar crafting as both therapy and a new skill.

Now, his handmade guitars feature signatures from Kansas City Chiefs stars, including Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce.

"All four of them are future Hall of Famers," Sowers said.

When the Chiefs players agreed to sign his guitars, Sowers was overwhelmed by their support.

"My stomach dropped, honestly," Sowers said. "It was a good thing I was sitting down, 'cause I went weak in the knees."

The signed guitars are expected to bring higher auction prices, which means more money to help KCPD families in need.

Deputy Chief Ryan Mills, who serves as president of the KCPD Care Team, explained the organization's mission.

"Who do you call when you don't know who else to call?" Mills said.

The Care Team provides assistance for various needs, from covering medical expenses to helping with basic household tasks, like lawn care.

Mills praised the Chiefs for supporting the fundraising effort.

"It's exciting having such an award-winning and Super Bowl-winning team supporting us, standing behind us and helping with us on this project," Mills said.

Sowers continues crafting guitars, mounting components into guitar bodies and adding decorative elements like epoxy inlays. Each instrument represents hours of meticulous work and his commitment to helping fellow officers.

"We've never seen anything like this," Mills said.

The collaboration between Sowers, the Chiefs and the KCPD Care Team demonstrates how community support can multiply the impact of individual generosity.

