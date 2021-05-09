KCPD in a standoff at a hotel with an armed gunman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are working to end a standoff that began overnight on Sunday.

Police say a man is barricaded with a gun in a hotel room in the 500 block of 105th.

Just after midnight, officers were called to a gas station near the Extended Stay hotel on a disturbance call. When they arrived, a woman told them that she and a man were in a room at the hotel, when he threatened her with a gun and refused to let her leave. She eventually was able to get out of the room and went to the gas station to call for help.

Officers responded to the hotel room where they attempted to make contact with the suspect. He refused to come out, so officers eventually deescalated the situation, backed away and surrounded the building.

Tactical officers and negotiators were called in to attempt to bring a peaceful resolution.

The man is believed to be the only person in the room.

Police say they gave hotel guests the choice to evacuate. Some guests opted to evacuate.