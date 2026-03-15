KCPD investigating a double homicide in the 2600 block of NE 42nd St

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City, Missouri Police is investigating a double homicide in the 2600 block of NE 42nd Street.

Officers were called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning on a reported shooting. When officers got there, they heard a gunshot coming from inside an upstairs apartment. Officers made entry inside the residence and found a man and a woman, both unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and declared both individuals dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have begun collecting evidence and gathering any witness statements. Detectives are not currently seeking any person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

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