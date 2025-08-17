KCPD investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Independence and Monroe, no one in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Independence Avenue and Monroe Avenue.

The incident happened on Saturday night at 10:04 p.m.

According to KCPD, a silver Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Independence Avenue at a high rate of speed. Meanwhile, a pedestrian was crossing Independence Avenue at Monroe, from south to north, in a marked crosswalk with a red traffic control signal. The driver of the Toyota Camry failed to stop for the red traffic control signal and struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the Toyota Camry then ran over the pedestrian and fled the scene without stopping. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

