KCPD investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of Bannister Road, no one in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a Saturday night homicide in the 8200 block of Bannister Road.

Officers were called to the area just before 11:30 p.m. on a shooting call. When they arrived, they were directed inside a business located there. Upon walking inside, they found an unresponsive, adult male shooting victim on the ground.

Officers rendered aid to the victim and called EMS. The victim was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim entered the business shortly before the shooting and had an interaction with one or more additional patrons. That interaction escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot.

There is no known suspect information at this time, and no one is in custody.

Homicide detectives have been at the scene investigating and canvassing for witnesses. Crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.

