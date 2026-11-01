KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

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The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 29th & Penn Valley Drive.

It happened Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m. When officers got there, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While on scene, two additional male shooting victims arrived at area hospitals believed to be related. One victim suffered from life-threatening injuries and the other victim was listed as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no preliminary information indicating wheat led up to shots being fired. Officers and detectives are working to identify any subjects of interest.

The investigation is ongoing.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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