KCPD investigating a Saturday morning homicide in the 4200 Block of College

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4200 Block of College. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers were called to the scene on a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found an adult male shooting victim who was unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of a residence. Officers rendered aid and called for EMS to the scene. EMS declared the victim deceased. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim had an interaction in front of the residence with one or more suspects. The situation escalated and led to gunfire. Homicide detectives are still investigating and interviewing several witnesses who were at the scene during the time of the incident. Crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence. If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.