KCPD investigating a single-car crash after a vehicle jumps curb, hits Planned Parenthood building

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating what caused a motor vehicle to jump the curb and hit the Planned Parenthood building on Troost Avenue and Emmanuel Cleaver Boulevard.

KCFD was called to the scene at 3:28am on reports of a single-car crash. The vehicle did not enter the structure.

The occupant of the vehicle was evaluated for injuries on scene, but refused further treatment.

KCFD says responders called for a dangerous buildings check as a precaution, but the building is safe.

The investigation remains ongoing.