KCPD investigating after driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a reported collision with life-threatening injuries in the area of eastbound Interstate 470 near Hillcrest Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling eastbound on I-470 at a high rate of speed.

The Chevrolet failed to take the curve in the roadway, traveling off the roadway to the left and striking the guardrail.

The vehicle continued going eastbound between the guardrails that separated the eastbound lanes from the westbound lanes.

The Chevrolet overturned, rolling over the guardrails and concrete barriers before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes of I-470.

The Chevrolet driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. They were the only person in the Chevrolet.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

