KCPD investigating an early morning homicide in the 100 block of North Bellaire Avenue, one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 100 block of North Bellaire Avenue that killed one person early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just after 5 a.m. When they arrived, they were directed to the back of a nearby residence where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency aid was immediately rendered by responding officers until EMS arrived. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to KCPD, the incident happened as a result of an argument that escalated to gunfire.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the area to gather evidence and collect witness statements.

No one is in custody.

