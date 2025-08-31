KCPD investigating city's 106th homicide in the 5200 block of Euclid Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of Euclid Avenue.

On Saturday night around 10:14 p.m., officers were called to the area on a reported sound of shots. While en route, the call was updated to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.

KCPD does not have any preliminary information on what led up to the shooting at this time. It is unknown if the gunshots came from someone on foot or in a car.

No suspects have been identified at this time and no one is in custody.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have begun gathering evidence and collecting witness statements. This incident is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.