KCPD investigating crash involving 2 vehicles, KC Streetcar at intersection of Brookside, Dr. MLK Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday morning involving two vehicles and a streetcar at the intersection of Brookside Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers were called at about 11:20 a.m. to Brookside and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by a Ride KC supervisor regarding an injury crash.

Officers responded with emergency medical personnel for minor injuries sustained by the streetcar driver.

A citation was issued to one of the drivers involved in the incident, according to police.

KCPD said officers are completing an injury accident report.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are currently unknown.

This is not the first time an accident involving a streetcar has happened at Brookside and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..

Amid streetcar testing back in September, a KSHB 41 viewer shared a picture on X of the aftermath of a crash involving a streetcar at that intersection.

KCPD said the crash resulted in minor injuries, and there was no indication that medical attention was needed on scene.

The streetcar, however, did sustain some damage.

Mark Peavy Picture of the crash involving a streetcar on Sept. 6, 2025, along the Main Street extension

KSHB 41 observed multiple close calls in the area as testing continued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

