KCPD investigating early Sunday morning homicide near 59th, Kensington

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

—

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 59th Street and Kensington Avenue.

Officers were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning about a reported shooting. When they got there, they found a large group of people screaming.

Officers found an unresponsive man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed lifesaving measures while EMS was en route.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

KCPD says that preliminary information revealed an altercation happened outside between the victim and a subject of interest that led to gunfire.

Police located an adult male subject of interest and took him into custody for further questioning.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have started collecting evidence and gathering witness statements.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.