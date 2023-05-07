KCPD investigating hit-and-run accident near US 71 Highway exit ramp, Meyer Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident near the U.S. 71 Highway exit ramp to Meyer Boulevard.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the scene.

Investigators say a black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on U.S. 71 toward the exit ramp.

When the Malibu entered the intersection, it was struck by a black Dodge Charger traveling eastbound on Meyer.

Following the collision, police say the driver and passenger of the Dodge fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. KCPD says that person remains in critical but stable condition.

The two passengers of the Malibu were also transported to area hospitals. They are in stable condition.

