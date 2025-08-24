KCPD investigating multiple shootings at 12th & Grand that killed one man, injured four others

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating multiple shootings in the area of 12th Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City.

KCFD responded to a report of multiple shootings at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When crews arrived, they found five gunshot victims. One male victim, age unknown, was pronounced dead on scene. Four others patients were transported to area hospitals.

Two patients were in critical conditions and two others were in serious, but stable conditions.

No one is in custody.

KSHB 41 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

