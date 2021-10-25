KCPD investigating Sunday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting Sunday night, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a gas station near 59th and Troost on a shooting call.

A male who had been shot walked into the gas station to ask for help and collapsed.

When officers and EMS got to the gas station, the victim was unresponsive in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

KCPD said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened a short distance away to the north on Troost.

There is no suspect information at this time.