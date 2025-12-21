KCPD investigating the city's latest homicide near Admiral Boulevard and The Paseo, no one in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the city's latest homicide near Admiral Boulevard and The Paseo.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they located a male victim lying unresponsive in the street near the intersection, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene shortly after and declared the victim dead.

According to KCPD, there is no preliminary information indicating what led up to the shooting at this time.

A subject of interest has not been identified at this time.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are currently collecting witness statements and gathering any evidence.

Call the TIPS Hotline if you have any information at 816-474-TIPS.

There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.