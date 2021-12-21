KCPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide.
Police were called to the 8700 block of N. Kansas Place about 12:30 a.m.
Police say callers reported hearing the sounds of shots and saw a victim unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Emergency medical crews declared the man dead on the scene.
Detectives are canvassing the area looking for witnesses.
No suspect information was released.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.