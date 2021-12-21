KCPD investigating Tuesday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide.

Police were called to the 8700 block of N. Kansas Place about 12:30 a.m.

Police say callers reported hearing the sounds of shots and saw a victim unresponsive in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead on the scene.

Detectives are canvassing the area looking for witnesses.

No suspect information was released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .