KCPD locates family of small boy found alone Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 6:06 a.m. | KCPD said the family of the boy has been located.

No other information was immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY, 5:36 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to find the family of a young child found alone.

The little boy, named Justice, was found at Corrington Avenue and Parvin Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

He is 3-foot-8 and 45 pounds. He is wearing a grey "Sonic the Hedgehog" sweatshirt and gray sweatpants featuring a red stripe.

Anyone who knows how to get in touch with Justice's family should call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150 or the KCPD Shoal Creek Division at 816-413-3400.

