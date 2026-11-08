KCPD looking for missing, endangered man

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The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is looking for a missing endangered man.

71-year-old David Christensen is a white male standing at 6'1 and weighs about 175 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Christensen was last seen on November 7, 2026 at 9 p.m. at NE 103rd Street and McKinley Avenue. He took his 2019 white Volkswagen Atlas with the license plate ZC8N2V.

KCPD

Christensen was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

KCPD says David is believed to have dementia.

If located please call 911 or call KCPD's Missing Person Unit) at 816-234-5043.

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