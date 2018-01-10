KCPD looking for missing man with health issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with health issues.

Police are looking for 31-year-old Emil Flemming. He's described as 5'11", 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen near Red Bridge and Askew on Tuesday.

His family told police that Flemming has health issues and doesn't have his medication.

If you have any information on Flemming's whereabouts, please notify the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department at 816-234-5111.