KCPD looking for suspect who shot four others, killing one early Saturday morning

KCPD is looking for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting early Saturday morning that killed one person and sent four others to the hospital.

Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning near 24th and Lister Ave.

Officers say when they got there they found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds in a parking lot at that intersection.

That victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to police, while they were at the scene they were told about three additional victims who were also shot at that location.

All three of those victims are in stable condition in area hospitals.

Police are canvassing the scene for witnesses and working to get a better idea of what led up to the shootings.

If you were in the area, or if you saw or know anything, you're asked to call the tips hotline.

You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information you give.

That number is 816-474-TIPS.