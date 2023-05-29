Watch Now
KCPD: Missing, endangered woman last seen Sunday night

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Posted at 8:47 PM, May 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 24-year-old woman.

Aubrey Ellifrits was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Spruce and St. John avenues.

Police say she was in a gold Chrysler 200 with an unknown Kansas temporary tag.

The 24-year-old is reportedly 5 feet, two inches tall and weighs nearly 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue sports bra, white jean shorts and a jacket tied around her waist. She also has tattoos on her right arm and left bicep.

Ellifrits is in “need of medical care,” per KCPD.

Anyone with information about Ellifrits’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

