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Kansas City, Missouri, police motorcycle officer hospitalized following crash

KCPD motorcycle
Brian Lutton/KSHB
KCPD motorcycle
Posted
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called around 8:20 a.m. Thursday to NE 108th Street and Manchester Avenue.

A KCPD spokesperson said in a news release that one of their officers on a motorcycle was involved in a crash.

The release says the officer is okay, but does have injuries.

The officer will be transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

No other details on the crash have been released.

We have a crew enroute and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

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