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KCPD: Motorcyclist in critical condition after colliding with car in Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD
Lily O'Shea Becker
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KCPD
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after their motorcycle collided with a car in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to an injury crash on Mulberry Street and Woodswether Road just before 11 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a modified Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling westbound on Woodswether Road near Mulberry Street.

The motorcyclist was performing wheelies when they lost control, police said.

The motorcycle crossed over the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe that was traveling eastbound, according to police.

Police said the rider was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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